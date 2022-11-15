Rio Reacts – Ronaldos Exclusive Interview FT. Jamie Carragher.

Welcome back to the FIVE YT Channel today Vibe with Five is back with an exclusive episode! Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya and Stephen Howson are back in the studio today with a special guest, Jamie Carragher. They give their reaction to the bombshell interview trailered last night with Piers Morgan interviewing Cristiano Ronaldo! What is Jamie Carragher’s views on the events that have occurred? What does Rio Ferdinand think of the situation and how it will affect the club? Has Cristiano Ronaldo been treated wrongly by the club? Does Cristiano Ronaldo’s stature warrant a different approach to other players when being dealt with? Has Ten Hag dealt with the situation properly?

All this and much more on this exclusive episode of Vibe with Five!

0:00; – Intro

0:32; – Jamie Carragher’s tweets about Ronaldo’s interview

1:28; – The protection Steven Gerrard got from Jamie Carragher

2:59; – Rio expresses a respect to Jamie for calling him out on Twitter

3:20; – Does Cristiano genuinely want to leave the club?

4:39; – Was there a huge lack of communication between Ronaldo and Manchester United?

7:37; – Is Cristiano a huge liability for the club?

9:09; – What was Manchester United’s initial plan for Cristiano Ronaldo before the start of this season?

10:31; – Has Eric ten Hag handled Ronaldo’s situation eventually?

11:44; – What does the future holds for both sides of the conflict?

12:33; – Is Rio backing Ronaldo after what the Portuguese did? Yes or No!

13:45; – Is Cristiano just trying to justify himself to leave the club?

14:17; – Was Ralph Rangnick’s coming to the club a mistake?

17:10; – Would Jamie have let Cristiano leave the club for Manchester City?

18:52; – What will be MUFC fans’ reaction to the interview and Ronaldo’s figure afterwards?

21:37; – Guys are summarizing the results of the meeting with Jamie

23:05; – What’s happened between Rooney and CR7?

23:40; – Rio’s thoughts on the whole situation

25:12; – What was the main point of Ronaldo’s interview?

26:38; – Outro

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/15QO9WE

FIVE UK IG: https://instagram.com/fiveuk

FIVE UK Twitter: https://twitter.com/fiveuk

Rio Ferdinand IG: https://instagram.com/rioferdy5

Rio Ferdinand Twitter: https://twitter.com/rioferdy5

Jamie Carragher TW: https://twitter.com/carra23

Jamie Carragher IG: https://instagram.com/23_carra

Joel Beya IG: https://instagram.com/joelbeya1

Joel Beya Twitter: https://twitter.com/joelbeya

Stephen Howson IG: https://instagram.com/mrstephenhowson

Stephen Howson Twitter: https://twitter.com/mrstephenhowson

#five #rioferdinand