Home TV Show News and Interviews Jamie Carraghers honest opinion on Cristiano Ronaldos comments

Jamie Carraghers honest opinion on Cristiano Ronaldos comments

Jamie Carraghers honest opinion on Cristiano Ronaldos comments
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Can Graham Potter turn things around at Chelsea? | The Football Show

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► http://bit.ly/SkySportsPLHighlights2223
Jamie Carragher gives his reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments about Manchester United and feeling disrespected by the club.

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL
►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsPL
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsfootball
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyFootball
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Previous Video
Celtic On Top Ahead Of Winter World Cup Break | Premiership Matchweek 16 Round Up | cinch SPFL

Celtic On Top Ahead Of Winter World Cup Break | Premiership Matchweek 16 Round Up | cinch SPFL

Next Video
Can Graham Potter turn things around at Chelsea? | The Football Show

Can Graham Potter turn things around at Chelsea? | The Football Show

Related videos

Top