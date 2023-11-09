Rio Ferdinands Between The Lines ft. Ange Postecoglou | Media Training, Tactics & Harry Kane Void

Ange Postecoglou joins Rio Ferdinand for the latest episode of Between The Lines.

The Tottenham boss gives a detailed insight into his pressing tactics and staying true to his tactical principles regardless of the scoreline. He also discusses how it felt losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, prioritising signing players with character and personality plus much more.

