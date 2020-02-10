Rio and Kate: Becoming a Stepfamily | BBC

Rio and Kate: Becoming a Stepfamily

Documentary following former England captain Rio Ferdinand and his fiancee Kate Wright in the months leading up to their wedding as she integrates into the family and becomes a stepmother to his three children Lorenz, Tate and Tia. Kate takes on not only the role as Rio’s new partner, but also of parent to three children still grieving over the death of their mother Rebecca in 2015 and grandmother Janet two years later.