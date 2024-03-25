Rice, Jorginho and Jesus take on the Top Bins Challenge! | Arsenal x Ball | Episode 2

#ad Seeing a shot fly into the top corner is one of the best sights in football, and one of the trickiest skills to master, so would Declan Rice, Gabriel Jesus or Jorginho come out on top when tasked with the Top Bins Challenge?

Alongside our partner Ball we launched a joint initiative – the Green Gooners Cup – encouraging our supporters around the world to make small, everyday sustainable choices that positively impact the planet and score Green Goals.

To help with that, Ball have produced some new Arsenal aluminium cups that can reused time and again, and our players attempted to find the top corner by shooting a ball off the top of one of them into a recycling bin – you can see which of our trio came out on top by pressing play on the video above!

You can win Arsenal prizes and see how you can make a difference by signing up for the Green Gooners Cup now at greengoonerscup.com now.

