Rice, Jorginho and Jesus take on the Cup Stacking Challenge! | Arsenal x Ball

To mark Global Recycling Day, alongside our partner Ball we launched a joint initiative – the Green Gooners Cup – encouraging our supporters around the world to make small, everyday sustainable choices that positively impact the planet and score Green Goals.

To help with that, Ball have produced some new Arsenal aluminium cups that can reused time and again, and our players attempted to stack and unstack them as quickly as possible, with the winner receiving five Green Goals – you can see which of our trio came out on top.

