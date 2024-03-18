Kieran Maguire discusses why Nottingham Forest have been deducted four points for PSR breaches

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire joined Sky Sports News to discuss Nottingham Forest after the club were dropped into the relegation zone after being deducted four points for a breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

The club were charged in January after confirming they were in breach of the Premier League’s PSR for the assessment period ending 2022/23.

Everton received a 10-point deduction – reduced to six on appeal – for similar breaches earlier this season.

