“RECOVERED WELL” Mikel Arteta Handed Bukayo Saka Injury Boost Ahead Of West Ham v Arsenal

Mikel Arteta faces the press ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners go into the game in high spirits after back-to-back wins against Chelsea and Manchester United which has put them back in pole position for the final Champions League qualification spot ahead of Tottenham.

00:00 – Intro

00:10 – Will Saka be ok to start on Sunday?: Saka will be fine. He had some issues but he’s recovered well.

00:25 – Can we expect to see Partey before the end of the season: Partey is progressing but we don’t expect him to make it for this season.

00:50 – Is Tomiyasu expected to start on Sunday: You know when a player has been out for a long spell but we’ll make a decision about Tomi tomorrow.

01:10 – Is it now a two horse race for the top four: Every club have difficult games ahead and we need to continue.

01:30 – How big would three consecutive wins be: If you can win consecutive away from home then you gain momentum.

01:50 – Is West Ham playing in Europe an advantage: West Ham have been doing it all season and have a big squad to maintain the level.

02:20 – How much have Arsenal improved since last time they played away at West Ham: Hopefully a lot. When we played West Ham last season we put ourselves in a difficult position.

02:50 – Xhaka’s renaissance: Things have happened in Xhaka’s personal life and he has found ways to deal with it. Credit to him.

03:25 – Jurgen Klopp’s new contract: We have not decided what’s right but what other teams are doing are not my concern.

03:55 – Spurs playing before Arsenal: Nobody knows about that. Last time Spurs played before us they lost.

04:15 – Is Spurs losing a benefit: If we win and Spurs lose then that’s great.

04:45 – West Ham’s drop off: It is demanding but the chances West Ham made, the result could’ve been much different. It’s not a performance issue.

05:10 – Have Arsenal benefited from not being in Europe: We are going to make the most about it and take advantage of this opportunity.

05:30 – Is this stage in the season a learning experience for the young players: For most of them it is but it’s been like this for the last two or three months, but this is what we want.

06:00 – The journey Arsenal have been on in the last 12 months: We have a very different squad. The unity we as a club have is very different and beneficial. The team has evolved and the results are better.

06:40 – Is Mikel a better manager now: I hope I’m a better manager than I was 12 months ago.

07:00 – The plan for next summer: It’s not that easy but the plan is clear.

07:10 – Hector Bellerin’s future: Any player with a contract with us is considered our player.

07:45 – West Ham playing a weaker squad with Europe on their mind: It’s their decision to manage their squads. You have to respect their decisions.

08:05 – Difficult to plan against a much changed team: We are guessing but all we’re doing is preparing for the game.

08:40 – Saka and his mental strength: The first conversation I had with Bukayo was after the penalty incident but Southgate was really supportive of him and helped him a lot.

09:35 – Pressure playing at club level compared to international level: I think the players are doing it at their clubs so the step in demand is not so different. International level is different.

10:25 – Is Arteta looking at the North London Derby: The managers only look to the next match.

10:50 – Tomiyasu’s versatility: When we identified Tomiyasu, he could play in a variety of different positions.

11:25 – Tomiyasu’s previous experiences under different coaches: I did ask Tomi how he’d been coached previously. It’s good to understand different cultures.

11:50 – Will Saka take the next penalty: If someone has to take a penalty then Saka will probably take it.

