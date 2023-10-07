Full Match ReplayLa Liga Real Madrid vs Osasuna Full Match – LaLiga | 7 October 2023 Real Madrid vs Osasuna Full Match – LaLiga | 7 October 2023 Intro1st half2nd halfSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Post Fulham vs Sheffield United Full Match – Premier League | 7 October 2023 Next Post Borussia Dortmund vs FC Union Berlin Full Match – Bundesliga | 7 October 2023 RELATED POSTS icon Watch LaterAdded Borussia Dortmund vs FC Union Berlin Full Match – Bundesliga | 7 October 2023 208 icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester United vs Brentford Full Match – Premier League | 7 October 2023 1K icon Watch LaterAdded Burnley vs Chelsea Full Match – Premier League | 7 October 2023 815 icon Watch LaterAdded Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Premier League | 7 October 2023 645 icon Watch LaterAdded Olympique Marseille vs Brighton & Hove Albion Full Match – UEFA Europa League | 5 October 2023 709 icon Watch LaterAdded SC Freiburg vs West Ham United Full Match – UEFA Europa League | 5 October 2023 577