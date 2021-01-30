Home Full Match Replay Real Madrid vs Levante Full Match – La Liga | 30 January 2021
Real Madrid vs Levante Full Match – La Liga | 30 January 2021
Real Madrid play host to Levante as Real looks to win a second straight league match on Saturday. These two clubs have already played this season after Real took a 2-0 road win at the Estadio Cerámica back in October. Despite the win, Real has only won three of the last seven league matches against Levante.

