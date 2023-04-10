Real Madrid vs. Chelsea: Champions League headlines 🍿 | ESPN FC

Welcome in to the latest edition of LaLiga Insiders.
0:00 Menu of the day
0:30 Barcelona’s disappointing draw with Girona
12:00 Villarreal stun Real Madrid
24:00 Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio’s future
26:00 Problems at Barcelona?
32:00 Gavi’s wish
34:00 Manchester United’s interest in a certain player
38:00 Sergio Ramos news
