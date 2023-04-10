Home Pre-match LIVE: FRANK LAMPARD & ENZO FERNANDEZ | UEFA Champions League Press Conference

LIVE: FRANK LAMPARD & ENZO FERNANDEZ | UEFA Champions League Press Conference

LIVE: FRANK LAMPARD & ENZO FERNANDEZ | UEFA Champions League Press Conference
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea: Champions League headlines 🍿 | ESPN FC

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Frank Lampard and Enzo Fernandez answer questions from the media before Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final 1st leg against Real Madrid.

#chelsea #franklampard #fernandez

Download Chelsea FC’s official mobile app:
-App Store https://apple.co/2vvlN9t
-Play Store http://bit.ly/2MfNJHX

Subscribe: http://che.lc/YTsubscribe

To watch more EXCLUSIVE Chelsea content go to: http://che.lc/YTwebsite

Welcome to the official home of Chelsea Football Club on YouTube. It’s the only channel where you’ll get an authentic look at life at this great club. Every week we’ll be uploading fresh content from the training ground, our famous stadium and much, much more. Nowhere else will you get closer to world-class stars like Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, N’Golo Kanté, Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby & Pernille Harder.

ABOUT CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB
Founded in 1905, Chelsea Football Club has a rich history, with its many successes including 5 Premier League titles, 8 FA Cups and 2 Champions Leagues, secured on memorable nights in Munich and Porto. Famous former Blues include Peter Osgood, Gianfranco Zola, Frank Lampard, John Terry, Didier Drogba & Eden Hazard.

Previous Video
‏Man City vs Bayern Munich 3-0 Pep Guardiola smashed Tuchel & silva and Haaland on fire

‏Man City vs Bayern Munich 3-0 Pep Guardiola smashed Tuchel & silva and Haaland on fire

Next Video
Real Madrid vs. Chelsea: Champions League headlines 🍿 | ESPN FC

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea: Champions League headlines 🍿 | ESPN FC

Related videos

Top