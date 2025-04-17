Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Real Madrid v Arsenal Full Match Replay | 16 April 2025
Real Madrid v Arsenal Full Match Replay | 16 April 2025
UEFA Champions League - UCLArsenalFull Match ReplayHighlights

Action from the UEFA Champions League quarter-final 2nd leg between Real Madrid and Arsenal at Santiago Bernabeu. The Gunners hold a three-goal advantage from the 1st leg.

