Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig | Highlights | Champions League

Real Madrid won 2-0 against RB Leipzig in the first match of the 2022/23 Champions League season at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. Carlo Ancelotti’s players were facing the German team for the first time and the result was positive. Fede Valverde’s goal in the 80th minute served to open the score and with Marco Asensio’s goal in added time, we sealed the win. These are the best plays and goals of Real Madrid – RB Leipzig.

00:00 Intro

01:20 Fede Valverde goal

01.49 Asensio goal

🎥 SUBSCRIBE

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=realmadridcf

📱 FOLLOW US

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/realmadrid

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@realmadrid

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/realmadrid

TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/realmadrid

SNAPCHAT: https://snapchat.com/add/realmadrid

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/realmadrid

💳 BECOME A MADRIDISTA: https://www.realmadrid.com/en/fans/madridistas/international

🙌 JOIN THE MADRIDISTA NATION:

https://www.facebook.com/becomesupporter/RealMadrid/?entrypoint_surface=youtube