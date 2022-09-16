Home Review Show Highlights HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool 2-1 Ajax | Matip heads late for Champions League win

HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool 2-1 Ajax | Matip heads late for Champions League win

HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool 2-1 Ajax | Matip heads late for Champions League win
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Silkeborg v West Ham (2-3) | Hammers Hold On To Win In Denmark | Europa Conference League Highlights

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Watch the key moments from the Reds’ Matchday 2 UEFA Champions League tie, taking on Ajax at Anfield.

Never miss a moment, and get full-match replays of every Liverpool game, only on LFCTV GO. Use the code 30GO2022 for 30% off an annual subscription. Visit https://bit.ly/3dmZQC9

Enjoy more content and get exclusive perks in our Liverpool FC Members Area, click here to find out more: https://www.youtube.com/LiverpoolFC/join

Subscribe now to Liverpool FC on YouTube, and get notified when new videos land: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=LiverpoolFC

#Liverpool #LFC

Previous Video
Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig | Highlights | Champions League

Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig | Highlights | Champions League

Next Video
Silkeborg v West Ham (2-3) | Hammers Hold On To Win In Denmark | Europa Conference League Highlights

Silkeborg v West Ham (2-3) | Hammers Hold On To Win In Denmark | Europa Conference League Highlights

Related videos

Top