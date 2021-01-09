Home Leagues Bundesliga RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Full Match – Bundesliga | 9 January 2021
RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Full Match – Bundesliga | 9 January 2021
1st half 2nd half Source 2 - 1st half 2nd half

Action from the Bundesliga as Borussia Dortmund travel to the Red Bull Arena to take on RB Leipzig. Leipzig haven’t won any of their last five games against Dortmund.

