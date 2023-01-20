RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich Full Match – Bundesliga | 20 January 2023 IntroSource 1Source 2Next page Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video 🚨 CAMAVINGA on LOAN?! Ten Hag wants CREATIVE SIGNING, decision on AWB, Caicedo… Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded 01:00 Sommer Debut & Strong Fight | RB Leipzig – FC Bayern München 1-1 | All Goals | MD 16 – Bundesliga 490.4K icon Watch LaterAdded 02:20:48 FULL MATCH | RP Leipzig vs Bayern Munich | Bundesliga 242.4K icon Watch LaterAdded Villarreal v Real Madrid Full Match – Copa del Rey | 19 January 2023 1.5K icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Premier League | 19 January 2023 2.1K icon Watch LaterAdded Milan vs Inter Full Match – Supercoppa Italiana | 19 January 2023 2K icon Watch LaterAdded Crystal Palace v Manchester United Full Match – Premier League | 19 January 2023 2.6K