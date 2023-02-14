Home Cup Games Europa League Rashford and Fernandes IMPRESS in United training ahead of Barcelona clash!

Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes both impressed in Manchester United training ahead of their Europa League Round of 32 match against Barcelona!

