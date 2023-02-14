Jude Bellingham – All Goals & Assists for Borussia Dortmund Ever

All Bellingham’s Bundesliga goals & Assists ahead of Chelsea clash!

At just 19 years old, Jude Bellingham is already one of the Bundesliga’s superstars. The young England star now faces Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, and to get you in the mood for the clash we’ve lined up every Bundesliga goal and assist from Dortmund’s midfield gem. Which strike and assist was your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

