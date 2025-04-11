Rangers v Athletic Bilbao Full Match Replay | 9 April 2025

Action from the UEFA Europa League quarter-final 1st leg between Rangers and Athletic Bilbao at Ibrox Stadium. This is the first meeting between these two teams in UEFA competition.

“Looking for latest BBC MOTD highlights and highlights show? You can find them on the BBC Match of the Day and Review Show page. Don’t miss the latest MOTD and Highlights show!”

Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.