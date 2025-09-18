PSG vs Atalanta Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 17 September 2025

Paris Saint-Germain kick-off the defence of their UEFA Champions League crown as they host Ivan Juric’s Atalanta at Parc des Princes.

“Looking for latest BBC MOTD highlights and highlights show? You can find them on the BBC Match of the Day and Review Show page. Don’t miss the latest MOTD and Highlights show!”

Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.