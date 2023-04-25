Preview: Leicester City v Everton – 1 May 2023

Leicester City and Everton are both in desperate need of three points as they battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Leicester team news:

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho could miss the rest of the season after he sustained a groin injury during the draw at Leeds United.

Jonny Evans has returned to training following illness.

Everton team news:

Everton captain Seamus Coleman continues to be assessed after missing three games with a hamstring injury.

Mason Holgate is available following suspension, meaning Andros Townsend and Ruben Vinagre are Everton’s only confirmed absentees.

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Iversen; Castagne, Faes, Soyuncu, Kristiansen; Tielemans, Soumare, Maddison; Tete, Daka, Barnes

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Gueye, Onana, Doucoure, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin