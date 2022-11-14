PREVIEW: Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels BETRAYED by Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo sat down for an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan to talk Manchester United, Erik Ten Hag, the Glazers and a lot more.

Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester United over the way he has been treated in the last couple of years.

He also said the club has made ‘zero progress since Sir Alex Ferguson left’ and slammed the infrastructure at United.

Watch the full 90 Minutes With Ronaldo on Piers Morgan Uncensored at 8pm on Wednesday 16th November and Thursday 17th November on TalkTV.

