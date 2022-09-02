Home TV Show News and Interviews Press Conference | Marco Silva Pre-Tottenham

Marco Silva spoke to the press following a busy transfer deadline day, and previewed a trip to face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in the Premier League.

Enjoy match highlights, player interviews, training and behind-the-scenes content to get closer to the likes of Aleksandar Mitrović, Andreas Pereira, João Palhinha, Tom Cairney, Harry Wilson & many more!

