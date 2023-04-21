Home Pre-match Press Conference | Marco Silva Pre-Leeds

Press Conference | Marco Silva Pre-Leeds

Press Conference | Marco Silva Pre-Leeds
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

“I enjoy being the head coach. Its a dream!” | Cristian Stellinis pre-Newcastle press conference

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Marco Silva spoke to the media ahead of his side’s early kick-off with Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Watch match highlights, player interviews, training and behind-the-scenes content to get closer to the likes of Aleksandar Mitrović, Andreas Pereira, João Palhinha, Tom Cairney, Harry Wilson & many more!

Never miss an upload – subscribe to London’s oldest professional football club now. ► https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2VLfz92cTT8jHIFOecC-LA?sub_confirmation=1

Follow us! 👇🏼
Facebook: http://ow.ly/1lGs30rhHUk
Twitter: http://ow.ly/dJIA30rhHUN
Instagram: http://ow.ly/fowC30rhHV2
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fulhamfc?y

#Fulham #FFC #PressConference

Previous Video
Were Scoring More Goals And We Need To Keep That Up | Press Conference | Bournemouth v West Ham

Were Scoring More Goals And We Need To Keep That Up | Press Conference | Bournemouth v West Ham

Next Video
“I enjoy being the head coach. Its a dream!” | Cristian Stellinis pre-Newcastle press conference

“I enjoy being the head coach. Its a dream!” | Cristian Stellinis pre-Newcastle press conference

Related videos

Top