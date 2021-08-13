Premier League World: Massimo Maccarone, Alexey Smertin, Norwich Arts

A unique look at stories from Premier League greats past and present. This week start in Norwich to explore the arts, then travel to Massa, Italy to hear from former Middlesbrough and Brisbane Roar striker Massimo Maccarone before finishing in Saint Petersburg, Russia hearing from former Chelsea, Portsmouth and Charlton midfielder Alexey Smertin.