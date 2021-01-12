Home TV Show News and Interviews Premier League transfer news club by club – 12 January 2021
Premier League transfer news club by club – 12 January 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Fantasy Premier League Show – Gameweek 18

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
53 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Premier League transfer news club by club – 12 January 2021

The Transfer Show’s Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol bring you the latest transfer news from each of the Premier League’s 20 clubs.

Previous Video
Jose-Mourinho

Jose Mourinho pre-match press conference – Tottenham v Fulham

Next Video
fpl show

Fantasy Premier League Show – Gameweek 18

Related videos

Top