Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Fantasy Premier League Show – Gameweek 18
Fantasy Premier League Show – Gameweek 18
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton Full Match – Premier League | 12 January 2021

James Richardson and Jules Breach are joined by Sam Bonfield and Lee Bonfield on this week’s episode of the FPL Show. The panel discussed whether Kevin De Bruyne is a must-have asset and if you should use your free hit chip in Gameweek 18, which Manchester City and Arsenal players you should be considering, how to react with fixture changes and what to do with the Aston Villa assets who blank, potential players to captain and more!

transfer show

Premier League transfer news club by club – 12 January 2021

Wolves v Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton Full Match – Premier League | 12 January 2021

