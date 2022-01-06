Premier League transfer news and rumours – 6 January 2022
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday’s national newspapers…
- Liverpool are close to clinching an estimated £60m deal for Porto star Luis Diaz.
Manchester United are determined to sign Ruben Neves this month.
- Manchester City are ready to offer their record goalscorer Sergio Aguero an ambassadorial role with the club.
- Borussia Dortmund will make one last bid to persuade Erling Haaland to extend his stay with them beyond the summer.
- Tariq Lamptey is emerging as a key target for Tottenham.
- Britain and Ireland are close to dropping plans to bid for the 2030 World Cup and are instead aiming to host Euro 2028 after receiving advice from senior figures in international football that a bid for the FIFA tournament would be too risky.
- Player welfare has been placed under the spotlight again after it was revealed that the number of injuries in the Premier League has increased by more than 10 per cent this season.
- Newcastle United are hopeful of signing Aaron Ramsey on loan from Juventus after the Italian club said that the Wales midfielder was free to leave.
- Hibernian are braced for offers from Celtic and an unnamed club from Abu Dhabi for winger Martin Boyle.
- Manchester United are facing an exodus of players that could hit double figures before the start of next season, with a staggering 17 players said to be unhappy.
- Scottish football chiefs will consider moving games to England if restrictions limiting the number of fans to 500 remain in place with restrictions on matchday attendances costing clubs £1.5m to £2m a week.
- West Ham are continuing discussions over a move for Everton’s Lucas Digne but the Frenchman’s £100,000 a week wages could prove an issue.
- Brentford will need to pay around £14m to prise Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest.
- Newcastle striker Callum Wilson will be sent for more scans at the end of this week when the club will learn the full extent of his injury.
- Southampton’s new owners will resist the temptation to plot a Newcastle-style squad revamp following their takeover as they are happy with the way the club is currently run.
- Mike Phelan has been tasked with unifying the Manchester United dressing room by Ralf Rangnick.