Premier League transfer new and rumours – 11 January 2022
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday’s national newspapers…
- Paris Saint-Germain could reignite their interest in Cristiano Ronaldo after he held crisis talks about his Manchester United future, according to reports in France.
- Newcastle are plotting a move for PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, who is currently playing for the Ivory Coast at AFCON.
- Arsenal must commit a staggering £150million if they want to complete a move for priority January target Dusan Vlahovic.
- Tanguy Ndombele is losing his battle to convince Antonio Conte he can adapt to his Tottenham revolution with the club set to make him available this month.
- Footballers have been told to turn up to matches in their own cars as part of plans to tackle the Omicron crisis.
- Borussia Dortmund are trying to persuade Erling Haaland to stay at the club and are optimistic about their chances of doing so, according to club chief Sebastian Kehl.
- Chelsea are looking to reach a compensation agreement with Lyon first as they are unable to recall Emerson due to a clause in their deal which allowed the French side an option to permanently sign him.
- Arsenal are looking to make some emergency loan signings after being hit by more Covid cases ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool.
- Tanguy Ndombele and Tottenham could be priced out of a parting of the ways this month.