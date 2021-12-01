Premier League Review – Wednesday | 1 December 2021

Premier League Review – Wednesday

Action from the latest Premier League fixtures, including Everton v Liverpool at Goodison Park and Aston Villa v Manchester City at Villa Park. Everton were looking for a first home win over their Merseyside rivals since 2010, but they did prevail 2-0 at Anfield last term. Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard was looking to make a strong early impression as Villa manager by getting a result against the defending champions