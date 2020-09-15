Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Premier League Review – 16 September 2020
Premier League Review – 16 September 2020
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Oxford United v Watford highlights – Carabao Cup | 15 September 2020

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
14 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist
Review Show
Source 1 Source 2

Premier League Review – 16 September 2020

A look back at the best of the action from the opening weekend in the Premier League, including Liverpool v Leeds, Fulham v Arsenal, Tottenham v Everton and West Ham v Newcastle.

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
carabao-cup-logo

Oxford United v Watford highlights – Carabao Cup | 15 September 2020

Related videos

Top