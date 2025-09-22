Premier League Relegation Betting: Who Are This Season’s Candidates?

The Premier League relegation battle tends to provide a high level of intrigue throughout the season. However, in recent years, it has become rather predictable with teams promoted from the Championship invariably failing to avoid the drop.

The 2025/26 season may just prove to be a little different, with all three promoted sides already picking up wins in the opening few weeks of the campaign. With insight from the online football betting experts at Bet442, here are the relegation candidates this time round.

Burnley

Scott Parker’s team have endured a tough start to life back in the Premier League, with one win, three defeats and a draw from their opening five fixtures. Their solitary win was against fellow promotion side Sunderland at Turf Moor. If they are going to avoid the drop this time around, their home form is going to be absolutely crucial. Parker will be looking at fixtures coming up against fellow relegation candidates Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers as games in which they can potentially collect some vital points.

Sunderland

The Black Cats have been something of a surprise package so far this season, currently sitting in 7th, having won two out of their five games so far. They are certainly making the most of a favourable set of fixtures. Manager, Regis Le Bris, will be well aware that tougher tests lie ahead, but will be buoyed by their positive start. The lack of a proven Premier League goal scorer may prove costly further down the line, but for now, their supporters are enjoying life back in the top flight.

Leeds United

Leeds have enjoyed a decent start to the campaign, with an opening day victory over Everton at home being followed by a 5-0 hammering by Arsenal at the Emirates. They have since drawn at home to Newcastle United and suffered a last-minute defeat at the hands of Fulham before winning at Wolves.. Summer signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been brought in to fire them to safety, but his poor injury record will be a concern to Leeds supporters.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have lost their opening five Premier League games. There were encouraging signs, however, in their match against Newcastle United before a crushing defeat at home against Leeds. They will be desperate for the return of their injured talisman, Jorgen Srand Larsen, as he could well provide the goals to keep them up.

Brentford

Following a summer of turbulence at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford haven’t yet adapted to life without Thomas Frank. New manager Keith Andrews has guided his side to four points from five games, leaving them just above the relegation zone. As always, solid home form will be the key to survival for The Bees.

West Ham

Despite a brilliant win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in gameweek three, Graham Potter’s side has lost its other four fixtures. The manner of these defeats will be of great concern to Hammers’ fans, with 13 goals conceded. They will be relying on the quality and experience of the likes of Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse to get them out of trouble.

Will There Be A Shock Relegation?

Neither Aston Villa nor Manchester United have started their respective campaigns particularly well. However, the likelihood of either of these two clubs occupying one of the three relegation places come the end of the season is slim. The six aforementioned clubs are those who are predicted to be battling it out for survival come May.