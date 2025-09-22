Post-match analysis with Carragher, Keane and Micah – Arsenal v Man City
Fiorentina vs Como Full Match – Serie A | 21 September 2025
Post-match analysis with Carragher, Keane and Micah – Arsenal v Man City
► Subscribe to Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports
Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane and Micah Richards react, analyse and debate Arsenal’s last-minute 1-1 draw at home to Manchester City, as well as the other major Premier League talking points from the weekend.
0:00 Immediate reaction
3:25 Martinelli winner analysis
7:17 Foul in build-up?
8:29 Haaland opener analysis
10:30 “What is Gabriel doing?”
11:38 Guardiola interview reaction/Man City debate
16:30 Arteta interview reaction/Can Arsenal win the league?
25:30 Liverpool discussion post-Merseyside derby
31:50 Can Man City catch Liverpool?
34:23 Man Utd vs Chelsea reaction
36:00 Keane on United
36:40 Carra on Chelsea
38:00 Where will Man United finish?
#arsenal #manchestercity #premierleague
► Premier League highlights: https://bit.ly/PLHighlights2526
► MNF, FNF, SNF & Super Sunday analysis: https://bit.ly/SkyMatchAnalysis
► Gary Neville Podcast: https://bit.ly/GaryNevillePodcast
► Saturday Social: https://bit.ly/SkySaturdaySocial
► Buy this season’s shirts: https://bit.ly/SkySportsShop
More from Sky Sports on YouTube:
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Darts: https://bit.ly/SubSkySportsDarts
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf
► Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub
► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports WSL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsWSL
► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SkySportsFootball
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skysportsfootball
► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@skysportsfootball
► X: https://x.com/SkySportsPL
► Website: https://www.skysports.com
► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage