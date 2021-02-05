Premier League Matchday 23 Preview 

Matchday 23 of the Premier League will kick off with Arsenal making the trip to west Midlands to take on Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon. Both teams are coming off league defeats in midweek and they will eager to return to winning ways. However, the main attraction for the weekend will be the clash between rivals Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield and you can use this MansionBet bonus to back the winner of this game. The Cityzens are cruising at the top of the table with a three-point lead with a game in hand and they could boost their title credentials further at the home of the reigning champions.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal – Saturday:

Arsenal saw their seven-match unbeaten league streak end in stunning fashion with a 2-1 defeat at Wolves where they played the last 23 minutes with nine men. They face another tricky game in the west Midlands against Villa, but we are fancying them to come up trumps. Morgan Sanson’s midfield addition aside, the Villans have recently looked vulnerable at the back and the Gunners could capitalise after completely dominating the Wolves game until David Luiz’s sending off which seemed harsh.

Aston Villa 1-3 Arsenal

Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion – Saturday:

Brighton have been exceptional in the past four games where they have picked up 10 points while not conceding a solitary goal. That has included superb wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool and the confidence should be high within the group. The Seagulls do create chances, but often struggle to score more than once. Burnley are the lowest scorers in the division with only 13 goals and Brighton could be backed for another 1-0 victory.

Burnley 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United vs Southampton – Saturday:

Both Newcastle and Southampton were on the losing side in midweek, but the latter were embarrassed at Manchester United where they suffered a heavy 9-0 loss, their second in as many seasons. The Saints are missing as many as 11 first-teams players due to suspension or injuries and they are up against it at the moment. The Magpies will be disappointed, if they don’t get the three points.

Newcastle United 2-1 Southampton

Fulham vs West Ham United – Saturday:

Fulham have not won a league game since November, but that has cost them despite their trend of playing stalemates. They are eight points adrift of safety and face a tough test against London rivals West Ham, who have won seven of their eight matches in all competitions in 2021. The east London outfit can be fancied to pick up a fourth straight away league win.

Fulham 0-2 West Ham United

Manchester United vs Everton – Saturday:

The fixture has been a tricky one for the Red Devils in recent times and they have beaten the Toffees in just one of the previous four league meetings. However, they should be beaming with confidence after the 9-0 thrashing of the Saints and we are backing them to do the league double over the Toffees for the first time in three seasons.

Manchester United 3-1 Everton

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion – Sunday:

Spurs suffered a third straight defeat on Thursday against Chelsea where they barely looked a threat on goal. The club are obviously missing the injured Harry Kane up front and they should still come on top against the Baggies, who are leaking goals in every game. The west Midlands outfit are winless in four matches where they have conceded 11 goals and Spurs should return to winning ways against them.

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 West Bromwich Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City – Sunday:

Wolves ended an eight-match winless league streak with a 2-1 comeback win over Arsenal, but they were aided with the Gunners seeing two players sent off. At 11 vs 11, they barely threatened on goal and can anticipate another tough challenge against the Foxes, who were back at their best in midweek with a comfortable 2-0 win over Fulham.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Leicester City

Liverpool vs Manchester City – Sunday:

The Reds’ title defence took another blow in midweek after they suffered a second straight home defeat, this time to Brighton. They are now seven points behind the Cityzens for the top spot, having played a game more. Pep Guardiola’s side (led by Joao Cancelo) have been in extraordinary form in recent months and have won the last nine games without conceding a single goal. The Reds may find the back of the net this weekend, but the Cityzens should capitalise on the weakened opposition backline amid injuries.

Liverpool 1-3 Manchester City

Sheffield United vs Chelsea – Sunday:

Sheffield have made a solid revival over the past five games where they have picked up nine points, but they are still bottom, 11 points adrift of safety. The Blues are unbeaten in three since Thomas Tuchel took charge and have looked solid at the back with clean sheets in each of those games. They are not firing up front, but should get the better of Chris Wilder’s side.

Sheffield United 0-1 Chelsea

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace – Monday:

Leeds suffered a midweek 2-1 defeat to Everton which ended their two-match winning run. Meanwhile, the Eagles beat Newcastle by the same scoreline which meant that they won back-to-back matches for the first time since Matchday 2. Leeds have failed to score in just one of their 21 league games this term and it won’t be a dull affair. We are backing them to win a high-scoring encounter.

Leeds United 3-2 Crystal Palace