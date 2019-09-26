Home TV Show News and Interviews Premier League Goalkeepers With Most Clean Sheets | 2019/20
Premier League Goalkeepers With Most Clean Sheets | 2019/20
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Manchester United v Sevilla FC – Pre-Match Press Conference | UEFA Europa League

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
5 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Premier League Goalkeepers With Most Clean Sheets | 2019/20

A compilation of the Premier League goalkeepers who kept the most amount of clean sheets in the 2019/20 season. This video features Ederson (Manchester City), Nick Pope (Burnley), David de Gea (Manchester United), Rui Patricio (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Dean Henderson (Sheffield United), Alisson (Liverpool) and Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City).

Previous Video
serie a

Top 20 Open Play Goals | Serie A – Season 2019/20

Next Video
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United v Sevilla FC – Pre-Match Press Conference | UEFA Europa League

Related videos

Top