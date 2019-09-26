Premier League Goalkeepers With Most Clean Sheets | 2019/20
A compilation of the Premier League goalkeepers who kept the most amount of clean sheets in the 2019/20 season. This video features Ederson (Manchester City), Nick Pope (Burnley), David de Gea (Manchester United), Rui Patricio (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Dean Henderson (Sheffield United), Alisson (Liverpool) and Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City).