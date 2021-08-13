Home TV Show News and Interviews Premier League Best goals of 2021/22’s opening weekend
Premier League Best goals of 2021/22’s opening weekend
Premier League: Best moments of 2021/22’s opening weekend

Best goals of 2021/22’s opening weekend
Enjoy Cucho Hernandez’s sublime debut strike for Watford and many more stunners from Matchweek 1

Premier League Trickbox: Best skills in Matchweek 1

Premier League: Best moments of 2021/22’s opening weekend

