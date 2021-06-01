Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Premier League 2020/21 Goals of the Season
Premier League 2020/21 Goals of the Season
Premier League 2020/21 Goals of the Season

Premier League 2020/21 Goals of the Season
It may have been a Premier League season like no other, but one thing remained the same – the quality of goals scored by all 20 teams involved. Take a look back at some of the very best goals scored over the course of the past 9 months.

