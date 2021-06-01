Premier League 2020/21 Goals of the Season
Loading advertisement...
Up next
UEFA Champions League Magazine – 31 May 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
150 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Premier League 2020/21 Goals of the Season
Premier League 2020/21 Goals of the Season
It may have been a Premier League season like no other, but one thing remained the same – the quality of goals scored by all 20 teams involved. Take a look back at some of the very best goals scored over the course of the past 9 months.