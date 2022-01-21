Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Premier League 1-to-11 – Wes Morgan

Premier League 1-to-11 – Wes Morgan

1-to-11 – Wes Morgan
Former Jamaica and Leicester City captain, Wes Morgan takes us through the best XIs he’s played with and against during a career that included leading the Foxes to a fairytale Premier League trophy in 2015/16.

