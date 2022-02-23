Home Cup Games Europa League Pre-Match Press Conference | Atletico Madrid v Manchester United | UEFA Champions League

Hear from Ralf Rangnick and Bruno Fernandes ahead of the Reds’ trip to the Spanish capital to face Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

