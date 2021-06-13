Home International Games Euro 2020 Poland v Slovakia Full Match – Euro 2020 | 14 June 2021
Poland v Slovakia Full Match – Euro 2020 | 14 June 2021
Colombia v Ecuador Full Match – Copa America | 14 June 2021

Full Coverage ITV Source 2 - 1st half 2nd half Source 3 - 1st half 2nd half

Poland v Slovakia Full Match – Euro 2020 | 14 June 2021

UEFA EURO 2020: Poland v Slovakia – ITV
Coverage of the EURO 2020 Group E meeting between Poland and Slovakia at the St Petersburg Stadium, Russia. Mark presents the action.

