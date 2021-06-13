Poland v Slovakia Full Match – Euro 2020 | 14 June 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Colombia v Ecuador Full Match – Copa America | 14 June 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
490 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Poland v Slovakia Full Match – Euro 2020 | 14 June 2021
UEFA EURO 2020: Poland v Slovakia – ITV
Coverage of the EURO 2020 Group E meeting between Poland and Slovakia at the St Petersburg Stadium, Russia. Mark presents the action.