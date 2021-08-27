Poland 1-1 England | Three Lions Held to a Draw In Warsaw | World Cup 2022 Qualifiers | Highlights

Three Lions’ fall just about short as resilient Poland strike late to end the game with a point apiece. Harry Kane opened the scoring by striking from 30 yards out to catch Wojciech Szczesny by surprise. Poland grew back in the game as Robert Lewandoski pings a ball into the box which resulted in a last gasp draw for Poland.

SUBSCRIBE to ensure you don’t miss a video from the England YouTube channel. Hit the bell to get notifications on our latest uploads!

► Subscribe: http://bit.ly/FATVSub

► Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/england

► Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/england

► Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/englandteam

► Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/england

► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@england

#England #WorldCup2022Qualifiers