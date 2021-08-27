Home TV Show News and Interviews Poland 1-1 England | Three Lions Held to a Draw In Warsaw | World Cup 2022 Qualifiers | Highlights

Three Lions’ fall just about short as resilient Poland strike late to end the game with a point apiece. Harry Kane opened the scoring by striking from 30 yards out to catch Wojciech Szczesny by surprise. Poland grew back in the game as Robert Lewandoski pings a ball into the box which resulted in a last gasp draw for Poland.

#England #WorldCup2022Qualifiers

