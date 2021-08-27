BEST mid-priced midfielders to make room for Cristiano Ronaldo | FPL Show Gameweek 4

James Richardson and Kelly Somers are joined by Sam Bonfield and Lee Bonfield on this week’s episode of the FPL Show. The panel discussed the best mid-priced midfielders including Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United), Diogo Jota (Liverpool) and Mason Mount (Chelsea), whether Cristiano Ronaldo should go straight into your team, the best goalkeeper options and more!

The panel also preview Chelsea vs Aston Villa and name their best captain picks for Gameweek 4.

How many points did you score in Gameweek 3? Let us know in the comments.

Play Fantasy Premier League: http://preml.ge/FantasyPremierLeague

Listen to the Official Fantasy Premier League Podcast: http://bit.ly/OfficialFPLPodcast

Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueYouTube

Premier League website: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueWebsite

Follow the Premier League on Instagram: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueInstagram

Follow the Premier League on Twitter: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueTwitter

Like the Premier League on Facebook: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueFacebook

Play Fantasy Premier League: http://preml.ge/FantasyPremierLeague

To license Premier League match footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact

#FPL #FantasyPremierLeague #PremierLeague

Your safety online

Visit the Child Exploitation and Online Protection website for confidential support if something has happened online which has made you feel unsafe, if you are worried about someone else or to report online abuse. (https://www.ceop.police.uk/safety-centre)

You should contact the Police by calling 999 if you or anybody else is in any sort of danger.

Visit CEOP’s Thinkuknow website for advice and guidance on safe surfing and staying safe online for example when using mobile phones, blogs, social media, chatting, online gaming and emailing. (https://www.thinkuknow.co.uk)

You can also visit the Premier League safeguarding page for more information. (https://www.premierleague.com/safeguarding)