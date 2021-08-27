Home Leagues Premier League - EPL BEST mid-priced midfielders to make room for Cristiano Ronaldo | FPL Show Gameweek 4

James Richardson and Kelly Somers are joined by Sam Bonfield and Lee Bonfield on this week’s episode of the FPL Show. The panel discussed the best mid-priced midfielders including Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United), Diogo Jota (Liverpool) and Mason Mount (Chelsea), whether Cristiano Ronaldo should go straight into your team, the best goalkeeper options and more!

The panel also preview Chelsea vs Aston Villa and name their best captain picks for Gameweek 4.

How many points did you score in Gameweek 3? Let us know in the comments.

