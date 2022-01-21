Percent chance Liverpool win the UCL after signing Luis Diaz? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Dan Thomas is joined by Don Hutchison, Shaka Hislop and Alejandro Moreno on the latest Wednesday edition of ESPN FC Extra Time.

0:00 Don talks about his new garage!

2:00 Ale shows off his awards.

3:30 Will Frank Lampard get the best out of Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek?

5:34 Biggest potential CONMEBOL World Cup misses?

7:30 How much do team tactics affect a player’s performance?

9:00 How do players cope with contrasting coaching styles?

9:52 Percent change of Liverpool winning the Champions League after signing Luis Diaz?

10:57 Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey or Christian Pulisic: Sit, drop and bench.

12:00 Best captain the guys ever played under.

14:50 Injury news during their careers.

21:40 Did Shaka become a popular baby name in Trinidad & Tobago after his historic career?

