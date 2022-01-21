Home TV Show Percent chance Liverpool win the UCL after signing Luis Diaz? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Percent chance Liverpool win the UCL after signing Luis Diaz? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Percent chance Liverpool win the UCL after signing Luis Diaz? | ESPN FC Extra Time
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

HIGHLIGHTS | BARNSLEY vs Cardiff City

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Dan Thomas is joined by Don Hutchison, Shaka Hislop and Alejandro Moreno on the latest Wednesday edition of ESPN FC Extra Time.
0:00 Don talks about his new garage!
2:00 Ale shows off his awards.
3:30 Will Frank Lampard get the best out of Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek?
5:34 Biggest potential CONMEBOL World Cup misses?
7:30 How much do team tactics affect a player’s performance?
9:00 How do players cope with contrasting coaching styles?
9:52 Percent change of Liverpool winning the Champions League after signing Luis Diaz?
10:57 Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey or Christian Pulisic: Sit, drop and bench.
12:00 Best captain the guys ever played under.
14:50 Injury news during their careers.
21:40 Did Shaka become a popular baby name in Trinidad & Tobago after his historic career?
#ESPNFC #FCExtraTime #ExtraTime

✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube
✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC

Previous Video
BBC Sportscene

BBC Sportscene – 2 February 2022

Next Video
HIGHLIGHTS | BARNSLEY vs Cardiff City

HIGHLIGHTS | BARNSLEY vs Cardiff City

Related videos

Top