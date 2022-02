Watch more videos for free on Cardiff City TV – www.cardiffcityfc.co.uk/cardiff-city-tv

Access live coverage of Cardiff City FC matches on Cardiff City TV and the official Club App! Visit www.cardiffcityfc.co.uk/video/packages.

SUBSCRIBE – youtube.com/CardiffCityFC

LIKE – this video and leave a comment.

FOLLOW us on Twitter @CardiffCityFC & @CardiffCityTV

www.cardiffcityfc.co.uk