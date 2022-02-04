PEP PRAISES PILOT AFTER DIVERTED FLIGHT | Press Conference | City v Tottenham | Premier League

Pep Guardiola has praised the pilot responsible for Manchester City’s flight home from Portugal after our midweek Champions League win over Sporting Lisbon.

City’s plane was diverted to Liverpool after high winds brought about as a result of Storm Dudley prevented it from landing as planned in Manchester.

Guardiola admitted turbulence caused some anxious moments during the final stage of the journey, but said the pilot handled the situation incredibly well to ease everyone’s concerns.

