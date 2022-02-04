Home TV Show News and Interviews PEP PRAISES PILOT AFTER DIVERTED FLIGHT | Press Conference | City v Tottenham | Premier League

PEP PRAISES PILOT AFTER DIVERTED FLIGHT | Press Conference | City v Tottenham | Premier League

PEP PRAISES PILOT AFTER DIVERTED FLIGHT | Press Conference | City v Tottenham | Premier League
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Everything Happens For A Reason | Christian Pulisic: Like A Pro

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Pep Guardiola has praised the pilot responsible for Manchester City’s flight home from Portugal after our midweek Champions League win over Sporting Lisbon.
City’s plane was diverted to Liverpool after high winds brought about as a result of Storm Dudley prevented it from landing as planned in Manchester.
Guardiola admitted turbulence caused some anxious moments during the final stage of the journey, but said the pilot handled the situation incredibly well to ease everyone’s concerns.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com
http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity
https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and the rest of Pep Guardiola’s team.

Previous Video
Nwankwo Kanu | Hat-trick against Chelsea, winning the league at Man Utd & more | Arsenal Albums

Nwankwo Kanu | Hat-trick against Chelsea, winning the league at Man Utd & more | Arsenal Albums

Next Video
Everything Happens For A Reason | Christian Pulisic: Like A Pro

Everything Happens For A Reason | Christian Pulisic: Like A Pro

Related videos

Top