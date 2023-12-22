Home Pre-match PEP GUARDIOLA | CITY ARE READY FOR THE FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP FINAL

PEP GUARDIOLA | CITY ARE READY FOR THE FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP FINAL

PEP GUARDIOLA | CITY ARE READY FOR THE FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP FINAL
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Luton Town (A)

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com
http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity

@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Bunny Shaw, Kevin De Bruyne, Lauren Hemp, Erling Haaland, Ellie Roebuck, Phil Foden, Esme Morgan and the rest of Pep Guardiola & Gareth Taylor’s teams!

Previous Video
Jürgen Klopps Premier League press conference | Liverpool vs Arsenal

Jürgen Klopps Premier League press conference | Liverpool vs Arsenal

Next Video
PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Luton Town (A)

PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Luton Town (A)

Related videos

Top