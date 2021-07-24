Home TV Show News and Interviews Paul Pogba ‘unlikely’ to sign new Man Utd contract as Raphael Varane finalises personal terms
Paul Pogba 'unlikely' to sign new Man Utd contract as Raphael Varane finalises personal terms

Paul Pogba is ‘increasingly unlikely’ to sign a new contract extension at Manchester United amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Talks between Pogba’s representatives and United failed to find a resolution with reports claiming a concrete offer had been rejected by the France midfielder.

The 28-year-old has entered the final year of his current deal and United must now make a decision on whether to sell him this summer or allow him to see out his contract.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has returned to pre-season training as his representatives continue to finalise personal terms with United.

