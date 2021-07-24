Paul Pogba ‘unlikely’ to sign new Man Utd contract as Raphael Varane finalises personal terms

Paul Pogba is ‘increasingly unlikely’ to sign a new contract extension at Manchester United amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Talks between Pogba’s representatives and United failed to find a resolution with reports claiming a concrete offer had been rejected by the France midfielder.

The 28-year-old has entered the final year of his current deal and United must now make a decision on whether to sell him this summer or allow him to see out his contract.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has returned to pre-season training as his representatives continue to finalise personal terms with United.