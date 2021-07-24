Premier League World – Norwich City’s challenge to stay in the top flight

In the 2021-22 season, Norwich City return to the Premier League after being crowned champions of the Championship the previous season. However, as Norwich is the first club ever to be relegated five times from the League, there is a lot of pressure on the players and manager Daniel Farke to stay up. Nevertheless management, the fans and Norwich’s young players are all in full support of this team as they begin their run in August