Patrick Vieira is a true Arsenal legend I Arsenal v Crystal Palace I Mikel Arteta press conference

TIMESTAMPS

0:00 INTRO

0:15 everyone fit apart from Granit

0:40 still a big margin for improvement

1:12 need to improve attacking efficiency

2:00 Vieira is true Arsenal legend and hope gets reception he deserves

2:25 can see what he is doing well at Palace

3:10 my manager of the month award not personal but for whole team here

3:50 how turn it around after last international break?

4:10 Vieira deserves great welcome

4:40 Xhaka back? He will do extra work to get back early but significant injury

5:30 Partey available ? Hope so

6:15 Thierry Henry comments?

6:50 wish no international break?

7:25 Wenger 25 year anniversary and now two of his captains managers on Monday night

8:04 Invincibles a joy to watch

8:45 Would not like to play against Vieira as so good

9:10 want Laca to play more

9:35 Wilshere training well

10:15 never been one like him

10:45 we are in a different era now

11:20 Aaron Ramsdale has all qualities to succeed here

12:10 No.1 for England?

13:10 Emile smith Rowe can get better

13:30 ESR he is naturally humble and needs to believe more

14:20 Martinelli gone backwards? he needs time and has had injuries. Will NOT go on loan

15:30 AFCON – what do when lose Partey and Elneny?

15:59 can’t bring back Guendouzi?

16:18 Can’t say Guendouzi has played last game for Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta prepares to face club legend Patrick Vieira as he brings Crystal Palace back to face his former club.

